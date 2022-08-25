Nos autres médias ToulEmploi | ToulÉco Green | ToulÉco TV | ToulÉco Tarn
LYO SERVICES

Correctif

Rectificatif à l’annonce N° 35147 Publiée le lundi 22 août 2022 :
Il fallait lire :
Il a été constitué une société par acte sous seing privé le 25 juillet 2022, à BUZET SUR TARN.

  • Dénomination : LYO SERVICES
    Pour avis

Annonce n° 35176 - Publiée le jeudi 25 août 2022 - Fin de publication : dimanche 25 septembre 2022

