Elodie Destruel : « Let’s talk business ! », episode 2

Whether you like it or not, English remains the global language of business. If you really mean business, you’ll have to master English, business English. In this column, I will teach you a few tips to be more fluent in the language of global business.

Today, I’d like to start with getting you familiar with another couple of business idioms that you need to know as they are often used in business conversations.

We will go through 5 new business idioms useful for your next business meetings in English.

Here we go !

Rock the boat

It refers to doing or saying something that will upset people or cause problems.

Before a key negotiation, you might want to warn your colleagues not to mention touchy issues that could jeopardize a deal.

You : « Peter, we really need this deal to go through, don’t rock the boat until the negotiations are over ok ? »

Smooth sailing

This phrase is used to describe a situation where success is achieved without any difficulties.

You : « Once we finally managed to recruit the right project manager, it was smooth sailing. »

No strings attached

It means something is given without involving any special demands or limits. You’re not tied to sticking to a particular brand or company for example.

You : « More and more companies are trying to sell their products or services with no strings attached. »

Out in the open

It means something is public knowledge and isn’t a secret anymore.

You : « I reckon our organization has faced some financial challenges but is now back on track. Anyway, all our financials are out in the open to reassure our investors. »

Game plan

It refers to a plan or strategy in order to achieve success.

You : « In times of Covid crisis, what is your game plan for dealing with your remote workforce ? »

As you can see, there are so many idiomatic phrases to express yourself and make a point in a more fluent way. In order to memorize those new words, I highly advise you to read them out loud to familiarize yourself with the pronunciation and then try and use them in your next meetings. The more you will use them, the sooner they’ll become part of your daily vocabulary and before you know it, you’ll master these new business words !

I hope you enjoyed reading my column ! Let me know if there are any specific topics you’d like to read in the future !