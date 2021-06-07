Elodie Destruel : « Let’s talk business ! », episode 3

Whether you like it or not, English remains the global language of business.

If you really mean business, you’ll have to master English, business English.

In this column, I will teach you a few tips to be more fluent in the language of global business.

Today, I’d like to start with getting you familiar with another couple of business idioms that you need to know as they are often used in business conversations.

We will go through 5 new business idioms useful for your next business meetings in English.

Here we go !

Go the extra mile

It refers to doing more that what is expected or what people would generally do.

You : « In order to outsmart our competitors, we need to hire candidates that go the extra mile ! There’s no other way. »

Get something off the ground

This phrase is used to describe a project or a business being started.

You : « Now we successfully closed the funding round, the R&D team are excited to get this project off the ground !”

The elephant in the room

It refers to an obvious problem or a controversial issue that nobody is willing to discuss.

You : « Before going ahead with the product launch, should we not discuss the elephant in the room ? We keep ignoring the quality issue the production department raised last month !”

Ahead of the pack

It means someone or a company is more successful that the competition.

You : « Competition between rugby clubs is fierce. Still, there’s no doubt the Stade Toulousain has the means to be ahead of the pack this season.”

Shoot something down

It refers to rejecting an idea or a proposal.

You : « If we truly want to encourage people to participate in meetings and really speak their mind, one shouldn’t shoot down a colleague’s input.”

As you can see, there are so many idiomatic phrases to express yourself and make a point in a more fluent way. In order to memorize those new words, I highly advise you to read them out loud to familiarize yourself with the pronunciation and then try and use them in your next meetings. The more you will use them, the sooner they’ll become part of your daily vocabulary and before you know it, you’ll master these new business words !

I hope you enjoyed reading my column ! Let me know if there are any specific topics you’d like to read in the future !